Medical helicopter crash in Lee County, KY injures 1

LEE COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - One person suffered minor injuries when a medical helicopter crashed before sunrise Tuesday in Lee County, KY.

WLEX-TV, Lexington's NBC affiliate, reported the helicopter had been called to the scene of a car crash along Highway 52 just east of Beattyville about 6 a.m.

The chopper had trouble while trying to land along the highway and crashed, injuring a medical worker inside, according to fire crews at the scene. The pilot and a second medical worker made it out of the helicopter without being hurt.

The injured worker was taken to a hospital for treatment.

