WATCH LIVE NOW: Gov. Bevin, legislators on Kentucky Bourbon Industry study

LIVE ON WAVE3.com: Gov. Matt Bevin joins Senate President Robert Stivers, House Speaker Jeff Hoover, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, business leaders and officials with the Kentucky Distillers’ Association to talk about a comprehensive study into the enormous growth and impact of Kentucky's signature Bourbon and distilled spirits industry. You can watch the news conference on our WAVE 3 News Live Stream by clicking on the appropriate link:

ONLINE or ON THE WAVE 3 NEWS MOBILE APP