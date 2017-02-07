February 7, 2017

Pigeon Forge Prize Package

Four tickets to:

Dollywood Theme Park

Lumberjack Adventure Show

Dixie Stampede

Alcatraz East Crime Museum

Titanic

Country Tonite Theatre

Two tickets to WonderWorks

Here's what you have to do...write us a letter telling us ...I LOVE MY PIGEON FORGE BECAUSE...



Send I Love My Pigeon Forge Because Contest letters to

WAVE 3 News

My Pigeon Forge Contest

725 S. Floyd Street

Louisville, KY 40203

Or e-mail Dawne at dgee@wave3.com

Put I Love My Pigeon Forge Because Contest in the subject line

The deadline is Friday, February 10, winner will be announced February 14.

Center for Women and Families

30th Celebration of Service & Survival

2017 Women of Distinction Awards

Joan E. Thomas Lifetime Award for Peacemaking

Friday, February 17, 6pm

$175

5pm complimentary signature cocktail, special drawing

Louisville Downtown Marriott

Cocktail reception, dinner, silent & live auctions

(502) 581-7200 TheCenterOnline.org

Cordial Lee

Clothing*Embroidery*Gifts

10880 Hwy 44 E, Mt. Washington, KY

Monday–Friday, 10am-6pm

Saturday, 10am-4pm

Sunday – Closed

Open Online 24/7

(502) 538-9306

CordialLee.com

facebook.com/cordiallee

instagram.com/cordiallee

