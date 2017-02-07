14 downtown New Albany restaurants, businesses under boil water advisory

The boil water advisory is set to be lifted Wednesdaymorning. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - A boil water advisory issued for parts of downtown New Albany includes several businesses and restaurants.

The City of New Albany said the advisory is a result of repairs that led to a drop in water pressure. It impacts the 100 and 200 blocks of East Main Street, the 200 and 300 blocks of Bank Street, and 37 Bank Street, according to Indiana American Water (AIW).

Eight homes and 14 downtown businesses and restaurants are affected. They have been notified by IAW.

The city said it reached out to IAW to offer any assistance necessary to expedite the process.

An emergency repair was made Monday night to correct the issue, the city said.

According to IAW, the boil water advisory will be lifted Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.