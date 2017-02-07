JCPS considering Safe Haven resolution to protect immigrant students, families

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – In a board meeting Tuesday evening, the Jefferson County Public School Board is expected to discuss the possibility of making Kentucky’s biggest school district a Safe Haven district.



Introduced by Board chair Chris Brady, the resolution outlines how JCPS would make an effort “to the fullest extent permitted by law” to protect students and families threatened by immigration enforcement or discrimination. The resolution means they would not inquire about a student’s immigration status, nor would they provide any of that information to the government without a valid court order.

>> RELATED: Activists call on Metro Council, JCPS to protect immigrant families



The resolution further explains that federal immigration law enforcement activities “have the potential to affect the positive learning environment to all students,” and that the school would work to provide a positive experience for all students in its district.



The board is discussing the resolution at Van Hoose Education Center on Tuesday evening at 7 p.m.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Pence breaks Senate tie to confirm DeVos

+ New e-cigarette trend dangerous for teens

+ AP FACT CHECK: Trump's claim terrorism ignored unsupported



This story will be updated as it further develops.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.