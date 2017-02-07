Brice Rhodes walks alone in shackles before judge

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man accused of killing three people, two of them teenagers, was back in court Tuesday morning.



Brice Rhodes, 26, is charged with killing brothers Larry Ordway, 14, and Maurice Gordon, 16, in May, 2016.



The teens were found stabbed and burned at an abandoned home on River Park drive on a Sunday afternoon.

Investigators believe Rhodes murdered the teens because they witnessed him allegedly kill another man, Christopher Jones, earlier that month.



If found guilty, Rhodes could face the death penalty.

Brice Rhodes was also indicted for intimidating a participant in the legal process and third-degree terroristic threatening, stemming from his Sept. 23 courtroom appearance when he made threats against Judge Amber Wolf.



That day, Rhodes, who was restrained in a four-point chair and wearing a mask to prevent him from spitting on anyone, said that he could find out where Wolf lived and that he would kill her and her family. An arrest report from that incident said Rhodes made the statements several times while he was in the courtroom.

One of Rhodes' co-defendants, Jacorey Taylor, was also in court on Tuesday. No decisions were made on his behalf.

A second co-defendant, Anjuan Carter, 15, pleaded guilty to his charges and was sentenced in November.



