6 nominated for UofL Foundation Board of Directors

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Six people have been nominated for the University of Louisville Foundation's Board of Directors.

The foundation's nominating committee met on Tuesday to make the recommendations.

They nominations are as follows:

• Mike Bowers, term expiring June 30, 2018

• Laura Douglas, term expiring June 30, 2019

• Donna Heitzman, term expiring June 30, 2018

• Tom Meeker, term expiring June 30, 2017

• Earl Reed, term expiring June 30, 2019

• Vincent Tyra, term expiring June 30, 2018

The board will further discuss the nominees at their next meeting.

