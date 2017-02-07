6 nominated for UofL Foundation Board of Directors - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Six people have been nominated for the University of Louisville Foundation's Board of Directors.

The foundation's nominating committee met on Tuesday to make the recommendations.

They nominations are as follows:

•    Mike Bowers, term expiring June 30, 2018
•    Laura Douglas, term expiring June 30, 2019
•    Donna Heitzman, term expiring June 30, 2018
•    Tom Meeker, term expiring June 30, 2017
•    Earl Reed, term expiring June 30, 2019
•    Vincent Tyra, term expiring June 30, 2018

The board will further discuss the nominees at their next meeting.

