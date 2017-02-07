Man charged with burglarizing bank, then holding up restaurant

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man is facing charges of burglary and robbery in separate incidents that happened just minutes apart.

>> MUGSHOTS: February 2017 Roundup

Louisville Metro police were called to the PNC Bank at 4257 Outer Loop around 1:50 a.m. after getting an alarm of a burglary in progress. The bank's alarm company said a man used a gun to shoot out the glass door and go inside.

Once in the bank lobby, security video showed the man going through cabinets and knocking things over but it appears that nothing was taken.

Six minutes later, the same man entered the White Castle at 4108 Outer Loop near the Preston Highway intersection, pulled a gun on the restaurant's employees and demanded the cash. When the employees fled the business, so did the gunman. He was arrested across the street at the Outer Loop Shell.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Former inmates suing LMDC, director for false imprisonment

+ Missing IN man found dead in woods; police investigating

+ Shepherdsville police request public's help finding missing juvenile

The suspect was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections as James Jones, 24, of Louisville, but is listed in LMPD arrest reports as Jamal Edward White, 25, of Louisville. He is charged with burglary, robbery and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Online LMDC records also show Jones being held a Jefferson Circuit Court bench warrant involving a 2016 case for possession of heroin.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.