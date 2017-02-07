Goss Ave. deaths ruled murder-suicide

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have determined that two deaths at an apartment complex on Goss Avenue on Monday night was a murder-suicide.

A woman was found with blunt force trauma injuries to the head and a man was found with self-inflicted lacerations, Lt. Emily McKinley said on Tuesday.

Police believe the man killed the woman and then took his own life.

>> RELATED: 2 found dead in Germantown apartment complex

The crime appears to be the result of a domestic violence. Police confirmed that the victims were husband and wife.

Neither of the victims have been identified. The woman was in her 30s and the man was in his 40s, McKinley said.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

