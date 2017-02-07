IDs released following Goss Avenue murder-suicide

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The two people involved in the murder-suicide on Goss Avenue have been identified.
A woman was found with blunt force trauma injuries to the head and a man was found with self-inflicted lacerations, Lt. Emily McKinley said on Tuesday.
Police believe the man killed the woman and then took his own life.
The woman was identified Tuesday afternoon as 32-year-old Kristi Juric.
The man accused of killing her, and then himself, was identified as 44-year-old Sinisa Juric.
Police confirmed the two were husband and wife.
