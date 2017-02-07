TONIGHT AT 5: Brother of man killed in drive-by shooting hadn't seen him in 2 months

One of the vehicles at the scene appears to have been involved in a crash. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The brother of the man who was killed in Friday's drive-by shooting was expecting to see him over the weekend for the first time in two months.

The 18-year-old victim was shot Friday afternoon at 22nd Street and Grand Avenue on Friday, but died from his injuries Monday.

His name has not been released.

His brother told WAVE 3 News' Maira Ansari on Tuesday that he hadn't seen him in about two months. He also didn't know that a drive-by shooting was what killed him until WAVE 3 News shared that information with him Tuesday.

RELATED ARTICLES

+ Neighbors reeling following 5-year-old shot in drive-by

+ LMPD: Child shot on Grand Ave. hit by stray bullet

A 5-year-old Somolian girl was hit by a stray bullet from the shooting while she was inside her house. The child is recovering at Norton Children's Hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police have not made any arrests in the shooting.

Watch WAVE 3 News tonight at 5 and 6 to hear what the victim's brother has to say about the tragedy.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.