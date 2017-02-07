School children witness midday shooting scene

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating a shooting in Louisville's Chickasaw neighborhood that has left one person dead.

A man was shot dead shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday at the corner of 41st Street and Broadway, in front of an apartment complex. Police do not believe he lived there.



Crime scenes are becoming a familiar site to Deaudra Moorman. She lives a few blocks away from where the shooting happened.



“We come just to make sure it's not a family member or anyone we know,” Moorman said.



Not including Tuesday's shooting, the city's had five criminal homicides in the last six days. Four of the incidents occurred in the middle of the afternoon.

“It’s just ridiculous,” Moorman said. “I have no words to explain about it. It just needs to stop. It really does. I have a son who's a preteen and I don't want that day to come that out here something is to happen.”



One neighbor, who wished to be called Louis, claimed to have seen the victim moments before he was shot.



“It was that fast,” Louis said. “He walked down from the store and he walked in front of us. I said hi to him and said ‘hey buddy,’ shook his hand, went back on the porch, and we hear gun shots.”



It's still unclear what led up to the shooting. It happened just as schools were letting out for the day. Some children saw the victim's body on the ground.



“I know those kids on the school bus had to see it,” Portlan Patel said. “My grandson was sitting in the back seat. My daughter was just dropping me off. My grandson was in the back seat. He saw it.”



“It is very difficult for parents to have to try and explain to their children, specifically, ‘what is this madness we're seeing on the way home from school,’” LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

Patel's daughter is now forced to discuss the subject with her son.



“I don't know what she's going to say,” Patel said. “She might not have figured it out yet, but she'll have to say something.”



Although police do not have any outstanding suspects. Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

