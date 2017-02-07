UPDATE: Chickasaw neighborhood shooting leaves 1 dead

The shooting was reported at 3:03 p.m. (Photo source: Greg Schapker, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person has died in a shooting in Louisville's Chickasaw neighborhood.

MetroSafe tells WAVE 3 News that a shooting was reported in the 700 block of S. 41st Street at 3:03 p.m.

LMPD officers found the victim on the street near the intersection with Broadway.

It is unknown at this time of police have a suspect in the case.

This story will be updated.

