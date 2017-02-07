ISP: Driver found with electronic license plate cover to dodge tolls

Indiana State Police said they have been prepared for the problem ever since tolling started in late December of 2016. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

SEYMOUR, IN (WAVE) - Police said they are ready to crack down on toll dodgers crossing the Ohio River Bridges.

Indiana State Police said they have been prepared for the problem ever since tolling started in late December of 2016.

"We thought that we would have a rash of improper display of license plates," Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Jerry Goodin said. "You know everybody would be putting tape over them. The most common thing that people do is turn them upside down."

But Goodin said disguising or shielding license plates hasn't been a major problem.

Although there are a number of products out there on the market that help disguise or block license plates from toll readers so the drivers can't be charged, so far, ISP has only caught one one driver using something like that.

He had one an electronic license plate cover that remotely scrolls down when you cross the bridge to block the number from toll scanners.

"We were made aware of that person, because of other citizens," Goodin said. "Other citizens getting mad when they have to pay the tolls obviously, and then the see somebody who's getting by with it."

Goodin said ISP went to that driver's house and found the vehicle sitting in the driveway with the electronic cover right there on the license plate.

Improper display of a license plate is a misdemeanor in Indiana, but Goodin said troopers let that man off with just a warning.

