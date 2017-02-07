KY Legislature resumes after heated, busy first week

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) – After moving historically fast in its first week, the Kentucky legislature started the second part of its 2017 session very slow.



House Minority Floor Leader Rocky Adkins called out Republican leaders on Tuesday.



"This is the first time I've seen seven bills passed in five days,” Rep. Adkins said. "I think really it's a mockery of the system and it needs to stop."



In one week in January, republicans managed to pass right-to-work legislation, along with prevailing wage, and placed restrictions on abortion, like requiring an ultrasound and for a medical professional to describe the image.



That legislation is the subject of a lawsuit from the ACLU.

Across the capitol, Senate President Robert Stivers called the week a major step forward for the state.



"I think it was one of the most politically significant weeks the state has had,” Stivers said.



He argues that no voices were left out in the busy week.



"These are issues that had been advocated and debated for years,” Sen. Stivers said.



The focuses moving forward will be tort reform, which limits how much money you can win in a lawsuit, along with financing for the KFC Yum! Center and charter schools, which are publicly funded but privately run.



"If we want to have schools of innovation, we can do that now,” Rep. Adkins said “We don't have to have charter schools. We don't have to have vouchers. As a matter of fact, we don't have enough money to fund public education right now."



Tort reform has already passed the Senate.

Stivers wants to hit the ground running now that both houses are back in session.

"We had to narrow our focus for the first week," Stivers said. "And we're going to have to do a very narrow focus for the next three weeks because this time will fly by."



Adkins said Democrats don't have the votes, so they'll focus on finding common ground with their Republican counterparts.



"To not just be a voice to be against things, we want to be for things,” Rep. Adkins said. “That's what we're going to try to work on as we roll out our agenda."

House and senate leaders had no plans to vote on anything on their first day back.



