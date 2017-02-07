Man found dead in Elizabethtown woods identified

A decomposed body was found near the Sam's Club store in Elizabethtown on Feb. 2. (Source: Steven Richard/WAVE 3 News)

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - The man who was found dead behind the Sam's Club store in Elizabethtown has been identified.

James Hawkins, 49, died of medical causes, according to the Hardin County Coroner's Office.

A teenager found Hawkins' body in the woods last Thursday.

The exact cause of Hawkins' death will not be determined until the autopsy and toxicology reports are complete.

