Jefferson County Sheriff meets with Trump to discuss crime

WASHINGTON, DC (WAVE) - For about 45 minutes on Tuesday, a small group of sheriffs from across the country got a chance Tuesday to talk about law and order with President Trump.

Jefferson County Sheriff John Aubrey was front and center in the group. Aubrey is a past president and currently on the Board of Directors of the National Sheriffs' Association.

>> VIDEO: Watch Connie Leonard's report

The NSA is having its national winter conference, where members discuss issues with lawmakers. In Aubrey's case, they are usually lawmakers like Senator Mitch McConnell and Congressman John Yarmuth. It's not often they get to discuss crime one-on-one with a president.

Aubrey was in a group of about 10 NSA members who got that chance.

The sheriff was the first in line to meet President Trump. They talked drug crimes, dealing with inmates with mental health issues, immigration and about getting the tools they need to operate, Aubrey told WAVE 3 News.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 'Why not:' Trump targeted in magazine cover

+ KY Legislature resumes after heated, busy first week

+ Indiana hate crime bill advances in Legislature

"He (President Trump) went around the table and asked us what we thought," Aubrey said. "And I'm just very positive about the whole meeting. We just had a good discussion with him and folks on his staff."

"We're going to be tough on crime," Trump said before the NSA meeting. "We're going to be very tough on the drugs pouring in, a big part of the crime, and we're going to be very strong at the border. We have no choice."

Aubrey said it may sound corny, but he and other members walked out of the meeting with the sense that the President actually cared about what they were saying. Aubrey said, in the past, he's also had a great meeting with former Vice President Joe Biden.

Vice President Mike Pence also took part in the meeting with the NSA on Tuesday.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.