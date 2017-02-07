WAVE 3 News Editorial - February 7, 2017: Drop the Crime Conviction Box

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jobs matter. If you have one, you are less likely to commit a crime. If you don't have one, your chances of going to prison increase, and then your chances of getting a job decrease.

Part of the reason getting a job is harder for people with a criminal past is a box on the employment application questioning if you've ever been convicted of a crime. That's a job killer most of the time if you check it. You are eliminated before you even have a chance to pitch the job.

About 70 million Americans have a criminal record of some kind, making it more challenging for them to find employment opportunities and that makes it more likely for them to re-offend.

Kudos to Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin for issuing an executive order removing the question on applications for positions within the state government's executive branch.

It is not part of federal job applications. Banning that box takes away a reason to eliminate someone automatically in the employment process. Some nationwide businesses have dropped it already and we encourage other businesses to do the same.

