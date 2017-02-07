Man charged in shooting that injured 5-year-old, left man dead

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have charged a suspect in shooting that left one man dead and a 5-year-old girl injured.

Ronald D. Smith, 20, is charged with murder, assault, receiving stolen property and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon in the shooting at 22nd and Grand Avenue on Friday.

Smith and the man who died participated in the shooting together, according to investigators. They were both in a stolen vehicle during the shooting, police said. Detectives found several firearms in the vehicle.

Demetrius Layfield said the deceased victim was his brother, Detez Layfield, 18.

Smith was in Louisville Metro Corrections on unrelated charges when police charged him.

The investigation is ongoing.

