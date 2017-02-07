Former Jefferson County sheriff dies - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Former Jefferson County sheriff dies

James “Jim” Greene (Source: WAVE 3 News Archives) James “Jim” Greene (Source: WAVE 3 News Archives)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Former Jefferson County Sheriff James “Jim” Greene has died. He was 84.

Greene died Tuesday at a Louisville hospital. His cause of death has not been released.

Funeral arrangements for Greene will be handled by Ratterman’s Funeral Home.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly