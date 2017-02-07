Pedestrian hit by vehicle in St. Matthews

The pedestrian was hit near Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital in the 4000 block of Dutchmans Lane around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – St. Matthews police are investigating after a woman was hit by a vehicle.



The woman was hit near Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital in the 4000 block of Dutchmans Lane around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.

The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital. Her condition has not been released.

Police said the driver of the vehicle did stop.

This story will be updated with more information as it comes into the newsroom.

