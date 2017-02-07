JCPS board passes resolution to become Safe Haven district

(Source: WAVE 3 News)
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A resolution declaring that JCPS become a Safe Haven school district was passed by the school board on Tuesday.
Four board members voted in favor of the resolution and three abstained from voting. No one voted against it.
The resolution means the school district would not inquire about a student’s immigration status, nor would they provide any of that information to the government without a valid court order.
It also states that the district will not collect and is required to keep any information like this private from immigration enforcement authorities like ICE.
