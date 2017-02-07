WFPK Live at Lola: A jazz lounge is born

The first band to perform at WFPK Jazz Live at Lola is The Afrophysicists. (Source: Facebook)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Get ready to enjoy free, live jazz every week in Louisville.

WFPK Jazz Live at Lola gets started Thursday, Feb. 9 in the upstairs bar at Butchertown Grocery, 1076 E Washington St.

An intimate setting, Lola promises a true jazz lounge feel for the weekly series. Each Thursday one of WFPK's jazz hosts will pick a band to take the stage.

The first band to perform is The Afrophysicists, playing Afrobeat music with a heavy dose of percussion and soul. Hear a preview of their sound as two members of the band sit down with Kyle Meredith on The Setlist on WAVE 3 News.

>> WATCH: The Afrophysicists visit The Setlist

There is no cover for WFPK Jazz Live at Lola, but you must be 21 and over to enjoy the show.

Find out more about the first week on Facebook.

The Setlist is a collaboration between WFPK Music Director Kyle Meredith and WAVE 3 News Producer Laurel Mallory. Find more local music by watching WAVE 3 News every Saturday morning or Monday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.