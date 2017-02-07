Crash victim fights to achieve her dreams

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One year ago an undocumented immigrant slammed into Chelsea Hogue’s car nearly killing her.

The suspect, Jose Munoz Aguilar, disappeared after a court appearance on multiple charges including DUI.

Hogue is now fighting for justice and to achieve her dreams.



By her side in the since the crash has been her loyal boyfriend, Joey Osborne.



“Been hard of course...I never want to see her go through this,” Osborne said. “She's the love of my life and to see her go through that, I wish I could take her place.”



Tuesday, on the anniversary of the crash, Hogue thanked all the healthcare workers who keep working with her rehabilitation.



“She went to UofL to Frazier to tell them thank you for saving her life and getting her back up on her feet,” Osborne said.

Support for Hogue has come from across the country and can be seen on her Facebook page. Support also came from country star Cole Swindell who recently met with her at an Evansville concert.



“He texts us, he's praying for her and he's really awesome and he cares for her,” Osborne said.



Hogue’s speech keeps improving as does control of her left side, but she's working on much more than that.



“She wants to get back to nursing and eventually get into like, be a surgeon,” Osborne said.

Already Hogue has become independent, stunning progress from where she was 12 months ago.



“They didn’t even know if she was going to live and they really did perform a miracle,” Osborne said.

The suspect in the crash, Jose Munoz Aguilar, is still on the loose.

Hogue believes there will be justice in her case.

