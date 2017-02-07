Eiderdown reopens with new menu - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Eiderdown reopens with new menu

By Sarah Eisenmenger, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Germantown restaurant is back open with a new menu they hope will attract more customers.  

Eiderdown, on Goss Avenue, reopened Tuesday night after a two-week closure.

They used that time to do some renovations and revamp the German-inspired menu and beer list. New additions include four house-made sausages and Schneitzel.

Eiderdown coowner Heather Burks, said, “We've been in business six and a half years almost and just kinda the prices started to get expensive and we started to price ourselves out of our neighborhood I guess you could say.”

The owners said they wanted to create a more fun, casual experience the whole neighborhood can enjoy.

