Classic Muscle owner flexes apology

Several customer of Classic Muscle have contacted WAVE 3 News about the lack of work being dome on their cars. (Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The tussle at Classic Muscle prompts more hustle from police.



"I haven't been able to see anything. Not one thing. Every time we go in there he says he needs more money," Paul Daniels said.

Daniels was the latest angry Classic Muscle customer trying to get a look at the progress on two cars that he said have been sitting inside the business for months.

"He charged $17,000 to restore the Cutlass and $3,400 to put a motor in the F-150," Daniels said.

The "he" Daniels is talking about is Chris Nezer, founder of Classic Muscle. Nezer was sentenced in Nashville to 51 months in prison in 2010 for false representations in a wire fraud scheme. Former workers and customers alleged Nezer is collecting thousands of dollars for car restorations here now with no intentions of finishing and dozens of them are sitting in a warehouse down the street not being worked on.

Since our report, WAVE 3 News has been swamped by other angry customers. One of them said Classic Muscle did not fix their car and it was a lot worse when they left the place. Another paid over $7,000 but claims it cost him another $2,000 to straighten out and finish the shoddy work that had been done. A third said they paid $12,000 on their 1970 Dodge Charger, that was supposed to be finished in September, but maintained Nezer is using the vehicle as a ploy to get more people in his shop.

Back at Classic Muscle, the demand by Daniels to see his two vehicles got ugly.

"He's showing police a video of me and him exchanging words," Daniels said. "So he's trying to get me locked up for wanting to see what's been done to my vehicles."

No one was arrested. This customer confrontation with police ended the same way as the others.



"When it comes to money hashed out over a contract, that's something dealt with civilly," an LMPD officer said. "So if you feel like you no longer want him to work on a vehicle..."



"No. I no longer want him to do the work," Daniels said. "I need to get my money and vehicle back."

"We didn't intentionally make a mistake, but mistakes were made," said Richard Slater, owner of Classic Muscle.

Slater came the WAVE 3 News studios to apologize and promise change.

"I want to express that what everybody's complaints are, they're justified," Slater said. "I'm gonna fix it. It's gotta be fixed. I ain’t got no choice but to fix it, or I'm gonna have people coming at me like crazy."



Daniels said he's going to keep coming at them. Slater said he as a crew in place now to get jobs done right.

We will stay on top of this and see if promises are kept.

