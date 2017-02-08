Suspect charged in armed business robberies

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An arrest has been made in the armed robberies of businesses.

Patrick Jones, 32, of Louisville, was taken into custody around 1:25 a.m. February 7.

Jones is charged with the February 5 robbery of the Walgreen's at Preston Highway and Eastern Parkway along with the robbery of the Subway at 3314 Preston Highway near the Kentucky Exposition Center the next day.

During both robberies, Jones indicated to employees that he was armed with a gun, and fled in a car after getting the cash.

Bond for Jones has been set at $25,000 cash.

