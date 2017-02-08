Suspect charged in armed business robberies

The business robberies happened on consecutive days in the Preston St./Preston Highway area between eastern parkway and the Fairgrounds.More >>
The 18-year-old victim was shot Friday afternoon at 22nd Street and Grand Avenue on Friday, but died from his injuries Monday.
The victim was found by LMPD officers in front of an apartment building at the corner of 41st and Broadway.
The pedestrian was hit near Norton Women's and Children's Hospital in the 4000 block of Dutchmans Lane around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.
One year ago an undocumented immigrant slammed into Chelsea Hogue's car nearly killing her.
