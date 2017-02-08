WATCH LIVE @ 1pm: Gov. Bevin ceremonially signs two pro-life measures

LIVE ON WAVE3.com: At 1 p.m., during the Kentucky Right to Life Association's annual "Rally for Life" at the Capitol, Gov. Matt Bevin will ceremonially sign two pro-life measures passed by the General Assembly in January. Watch the ceremonial signings of Senate Bill 5 and House Bill 2 on our WAVE 3 News Live Stream by clicking on the appropriate link:

