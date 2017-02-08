Conversation centers around buying local in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A group in South Louisville met Wednesday morning with intentions of highlighting local businesses in the area and growing the community economically.



The meeting by Louisville Independent Business Alliance (LIBA) was to touch base with members. The mission of the non-profit organization is to preserve the unique community character of the Metro Louisville area by promoting locally-owned businesses and to educate citizens on the value of buying locally.

LIBA recently hired Charles Booker to serve as Neighborhood Initiatives Manager for south and west Louisville. His goal is to build LIBA's successful campaign, "keep South Louisville weird," as well as the organization's targeted efforts to support current and aspiring local businesses in west Louisville.



"We encourage people to think about how they can use their dollars," Booker said. "If you're looking for supplies, think about a local place you can buy them. If you're looking to sit down and eat, there's plenty of restaurants in south

Louisville who would love to have your patronage."



LIBA invites anyone interested in contributing their time and talent to the group, to its upcoming meetings. The next meeting is scheduled for March 1 at 9:30 a.m. at Republic Bank, 5125 New Cut Road.



