JCPS assistant principal charged with assault of student

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An administrator at a Jefferson County high school has been summoned to appear in court on charges of assaulting a student.

A citation issued by the Jefferson County Sheriffs Office says the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. February 2 at Western High School, 2501 Rockford Lane. The deputy, who serves as the school resource officer, said she was in the office of Brian Raho, an assistant principal, while a student who had been in an altercation was being restrained by two school employees. As the student sat in the floor, the deputy said she witnessed Raho kicked the student several times in the rear end using "aggressive force."

Raho was cited for assault 4th degree (non-injury). The student complained of feeling sore but did not require medical attention. A report on the incident was also filed with Child Protective Services.

Raho is scheduled to appear in Jefferson District Court on February 23.

