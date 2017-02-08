Building at Campbellsville University destroyed by fire

Dr. Keith Spear, vice president for communication at Campbellsville University, said the approximately 3,000 square foot building housed a locker room for soccer players, which is where the fire is said to have started.More >>
A citation issued by the Jefferson County Sheriffs Office says the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. February 2 at Western High School, 2501 Rockford Lane.More >>
The business robberies happened on consecutive days in the Preston St./Preston Highway area between eastern parkway and the Fairgrounds.More >>
The 18-year-old victim was shot Friday afternoon at 22nd Street and Grand Avenue on Friday, but died from his injuries Monday.More >>
The victim was found by LMPD officers in front of an apartment building at the corner of 41st and Broadway.More >>
