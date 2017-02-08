Building at Campbellsville University destroyed by fire

The building is located on Underwood Street, aka Tiger Way, in Campbellsville. (Source: Google Maps)

The building was left charred by the fire. (Source: Campbellsville University)

Smoke billowed from the H&W Sports Shop Ronnie Hord Fieldhouse. (Source: Campbellsville University)

Staff members at the scene said all they could do was "watch the fire burn." (Source: Campbellsville University)

CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A building at Campbellsville University was destroyed by fire Wednesday.

The approximately 3,000 square foot H&W Sport Shop Ronnie Hord Fieldhouse was home to the men's and women's soccer program, CU Vice President for Communication Dr. Keith Spear said.

Everyone made it out of the building safely.

According to the university, men's soccer coaches Adam Preston and Alex Adams discovered the fire inside the locker room storage and laundry area about 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The building is a total loss.

This story will be updated.

