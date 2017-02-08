Medical office employees charged with writing fraudulent prescriptions

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two employees of a physician's office are charged with obtaining drugs by writing fake prescriptions.

Danielle Jeanette Dingey, 41, and Margaret Lyn Harp, 43, both of La Grange, are each charged multiple counts of unauthorized procurement of a controlled substance.

Arrest reports for Dingey and Hord state the women used a prescription pad from their employer, Podiatric Physicians of Kentucky, and used the name of a doctor in the practice when they filled out and obtained Hydrocodone. The doctor whose name was used told police he had not authorized the prescriptions.

Dingey had eight black prescription pad slip on her when arrested and told detectives she had filled 46 prescriptions at various pharmacies. Harp told investigators she is addicted to hydrocodone.

