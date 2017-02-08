Bevin late on property taxes for Louisville home, records show

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin owes more than $11,000 in taxes after failing to pay property taxes on his Louisville home on time, online records show.

Bevin's home on Barberry Lane is assessed at $699,920 for tax purposes, according to a record on the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office's website.

Based on that assessment, Bevin was supposed to pay $9,157 by Dec. 31, 2016. By missing that deadline and another late payment deadline, Bevin incurred penalties bringing his bill to $11,080, the website shows. That amount is due on April 15, 2017.

WAVE 3 News has reached out to Bevin's office for comment but has not yet received a response.

From 2004 until 2015, Bevin had not had any tax delinquency issues related to his Louisville home, WAVE 3 News previously reported.

Records also show that Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, a Democrat, was late paying his property taxes.

