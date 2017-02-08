VIDEO: Near-drowning victim meets 'angel' who saved him

James Durrett (left) called Sarah Thompson his angel the day after she saved him from drowning in a Prospect marina. (Source: Sharon Yoo/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A close call at a Prospect marina has a local man now calling a hero his angel.

James Durrett slipped and fell into the water Tuesday evening, and while he was struggling to get out, a stranger came out of nowhere to rescue him, and the chaotic scene was captured on video.

Wednesday, as Durrett found Sarah Thompson to thank her for saving his life, that, too was caught on video.

"I was in the water about an hour before I started hollering," said Durrett, who added that he slipped into the frigid water while checking on his boat at the marina. "From my waist down, I couldn't feel nothing. My hands were so cold; I couldn't hold anything. It was a pretty desperate situation. I hate to think that I gave up but I did."

While Durrett was fighting a silent battle, Lauren Rager perked up from her home.

"I said, 'Someone is crying,' and so I ran outside and I heard, 'Help me, help me,’" she said.

That’s when her nanny, Sarah Thompson, came out to see if there was anything they could do.

"I just ran toward the voice and I just saw you with your fingertips on the dock, and your head was bobbing in the water," Thompson told Durrett on Wednesday. "You were coming up for air."

Thompson described in detail what she saw at that moment. Durrett, who said he blacked out some time during the incident, listened closely. He said he doesn’t remember ever meeting Thompson on Tuesday evening.

"The first (thing) you did was look at me and you said, ‘I’m gonna let go,'" Thompson said. "And at that moment, without thinking about it, I threw my shoes off and went in there and held you up."

Durrett teared up as he apologized to Thompson for not remembering her. Thompson laughed and gave him a hug.

"I’m just glad you’re here," Thompson said.

Thompson said she was able to hold Durrett up from the water while another bystander stepped in to help. Together they tied his hands with rope and pulled him back on the dock.

Durrett was taken to University Hospital on Tuesday night to be treated. He said Wednesday that he feels great, considering the circumstances -- and called Thompson his "angel."

