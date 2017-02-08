Passenger may die after woman throws object at moving car, police say

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman could spend the rest of her life in a coma, if she survives at all, police say, after a family member threw an object at the car she was riding in, hitting the woman in the head.

Amber F. Jewell, 22, is charged with assault and wanton endangerment in connection with the incident.

Police say she threw something at a moving vehicle in the 100 block of North 38th Street late Tuesday night. The arrest report does not specify what she threw.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was a family member, according to the citation. Two other people were also in the car at the time.

The report says staff at University of Louisville Hospital say the woman will likely die or remain in a permanent coma.

Jewell is charged with one count of first-degree assault and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. She is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.

