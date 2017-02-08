Governor Bevin blasts JCPS, district responds

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Governor Matt Bevin had quite a bit to say about Jefferson County Public Schools Wednesday morning during a Louisville radio interview.



Bevin was a guest on NewsRadio 840's Leland Conway Show. The first topic was the school board's Tuesday passage of the safe haven resolution regarding immigrant students. But Bevin quickly moved to what he believes are serious problems in the state's largest school district, calling it a "disaster."



Bevin said of JCPS, "It is an absolute unmitigated mess!"

"Breaking the law is illegal, that's what illegal means," Bevin said. "It is a political issue, and here’s what it is it's a smoke screen, JCPS is a disaster, in terms of the educational result, they have more failing schools than the entire rest of the state combined."



Jefferson County Board of Education Chair Chris Brady said anyone who reads the resolution can see it simply backs student protections already in place. Brady said some students recently expressed concern and the resolution is meant to make all students feel safe at school. Brady said it clearly states the district will comply with the law as long as the paperwork is in place.

"If officials were to ask for information or show up at a school," he said, "we ask that they provide proper authorization through a court order to do so."

The Governor moved the radio discussion to the operation of JCPS, saying while the district has some of the finest schools in the state, many continually fail. And students going to one of those failing schools probably won't graduate. Brady argues four years ago, the district's graduation rate was 68 percent and currently it's over 80 percent. He said if everyone would work together they could keep achieving.

"Why are we still busing kids?" Bevin asked. "Are we really helping these children by taking them from one community, putting them on a bus for an hour a day each way, a couple hours to another community where arguably they should be getting a better education where frankly, they may or may not be."

As for busing, the Governor called it an antiquated approach that needs to be re-examined.

The criticism certainly didn't go unnoticed by JCPS Superintendent Dr. Donna Hargens. She said in a statement: "The Jefferson County Public School (JCPS) District is proud of the inclusive and diverse learning opportunities and experiences offered to all students. JCPS has many of the top schools in the state and it also has the challenges of educating students who come to school with a variety of social and emotional needs. The doors of our schools are always open, and JCPS welcomes a collaborative and constructive conversation with Gov. Bevin about how we can continue boosting student achievement, not only in this district, but throughout our Commonwealth."



