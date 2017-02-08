Fischer paid property taxes late, incurring thousands in penalties

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer incurred more than $4,000 in penalties for not paying his property taxes on time, records show.

A spokesman for Fischer said it was an oversight and he paid the bill Wednesday after it was brought to his attention. Online records have not been updated to reflect Fischer's payment.

Fischer's home on Spring Drive is assessed at $1,593,110 for tax purposes, according to a record on the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office's website.

Based on that assessment, Fischer was supposed to pay $20,843 by Dec. 31, 2016. By missing that deadline and another late payment deadline, Fischer incurred penalties bringing his bill to $25,220, the website shows.

Records also show that Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, a Republican, has not yet paid the taxes on his Louisville home for 2016.

