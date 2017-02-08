Fischer paid property taxes late, incurring thousands in penalties

The tussle at Classic Muscle prompts more hustle from police. The latest angry Classic Muscle customer was trying to get a look at the progress on two cars that he said have been sitting at the business for months.More >>
The tussle at Classic Muscle prompts more hustle from police. The latest angry Classic Muscle customer was trying to get a look at the progress on two cars that he said have been sitting at the business for months.More >>
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer incurred more than $4,000 in penalties after not paying his property taxes on time, records show.More >>
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer incurred more than $4,000 in penalties after not paying his property taxes on time, records show.More >>
Bevin was a guest on NewsRadio 840's Leland Conway Show. The first topic was the school board's Tuesday passage of the safe haven resolution regarding immigrant students. But Bevin quickly moved to what he believes are serious problems in the state's largest school district, calling it a "disaster."More >>
Bevin was a guest on NewsRadio 840's Leland Conway Show. The first topic was the school board's Tuesday passage of the safe haven resolution regarding immigrant students. But Bevin quickly moved to what he believes are serious problems in the state's largest school district, calling it a "disaster."More >>
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin owes more than $11,000 in taxes after failing to pay property taxes on his Louisville home on time, online records show.More >>
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin owes more than $11,000 in taxes after failing to pay property taxes on his Louisville home on time, online records show.More >>
A woman could spend the rest of her life in a coma, if she survives at all, police say, after a family member threw an object at the car she was riding in, hitting the woman in the head.More >>
A woman could spend the rest of her life in a coma, if she survives at all, police say, after a family member threw an object at the car she was riding in, hitting the woman in the head.More >>