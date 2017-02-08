Man shot, killed in Chickasaw neighborhood identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man who was shot and killed in the Chickasaw neighborhood Tuesday afternoon has been identified.

Thomas E. Board, 35, died after he was shot twice at an apartment building at the intersection of South 41st Street and Broadway, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Eddie Robinson.

Board was pronounced dead at the scene.



Louisville Metro police said they do not have any outstanding suspects. However, anyone with information on the case is urged to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

