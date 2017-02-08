Holy Family school in New Albany closed due to flu

By APRILE RICKERT

News and Tribune

NEW ALBANY - Holy Family Catholic School will be closed Thursday and Friday due to the high number of influenza type A cases that have affected the school.

The closure comes after a recommendation from Floyd County health officer Tom Harris. No other schools in the area are closed for the flu.

“Their viral rate was in the 20 percent range at the start of the week and it's increased up to 24 percent today,” Harris said. “So the decision was made to close the school Thursday and Friday. It serves as sort of a firebreak to prevent transmission.”

Harris said that while these numbers might be unusual, it's a local cluster, contained to that school, and not predictive of a larger problem in the area.

