LIVE: Gov. Bevin delivers State of the Commonwealth - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LIVE: Gov. Bevin delivers State of the Commonwealth

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin (Source: WAVE 3 News) Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin (Source: WAVE 3 News)

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) – Governor Matt Bevin is preparing to deliver his State of the Commonwealth address.

His address is expected to start at 7 p.m. You can watch his speech online via KET by clicking the appropriate link below:

ONLINE or ON THE WAVE 3 NEWS MOBILE APP

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly