TONIGHT AT 6 & 11: Report says state does poor job of protecting abused kids

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Kentucky is unable to protect abused and neglected children from death or serious injury.

That was the finding of the state's Child Fatality and Near Fatality annual report. The report is compiled by judges, advocates, doctors, state law enforcement personnel and the state's Department of Social Services.

For months, WAVE 3 News has looked into Kentucky’s Department of Community Based Services, which handles child abuse and foster care.

Our investigation uncovered a surge in foster care cases due to drug use, a massive increase in reports of abuse and neglect and a system unable to perform follow-up inspections and investigations that could save children’s lives.

In our two-part series Thursday at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m., WAVE 3 News goes through all of the issues, hears from the people who know the system best and explains at least one way Kentucky could fix its struggling Department of Community Based Services.

