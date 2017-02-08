Daughters of man shot by LMPD say it's time for answers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Six months after their father was killed, the daughters of Darnell Wicker say it's time for prosecutors to decide if they will move forward with charges against the Louisville police officers that shot him.

"Six months is a very long time to be waiting," Danielle Cleveland said Wednesday. Her father was killed in August 2016 after police responded to a report of a domestic dispute.

Police say officers yelled for Wicker to drop a tree saw he was holding, but he refused and advanced toward the officers. He was shot by LMPD officers Beau Gadegaard and Taylor Banks. They have been placed on administrative leave. A third officer present at the scene did not fire his weapon.

An attorney for Wicker's family said the officers fired too quickly. He said the family believes that Wicker was not advancing at the officers with the saw, but was going to put it in a nearby toolbox.

All three officers were wearing body cameras during the shooting, and that video was released the day after Wicker was killed. But since then, the family says, they haven't gotten any updates on the investigation, apart from what is reported on the news.

"We feel like we deserve to know a little more than what we do," Cleveland said.

The case was investigated by LMPD's Public Integrity Unit, which handles potentially criminal action by officers. Their findings were then sent to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. The prosecutors there will decide if the case will be presented to a grand jury for possible indictment.

A spokesman for the Commonwealth's Attorney said they are being thorough and deliberate, and cannot say when the decision will be made.

