Spending time with dad important following divorce

The study found this arrangement positively impacts children into adulthood more than if overnights with dad start when the child is 5 or older.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It’s a list Kentucky doesn’t want to be on - one of the top 10 states in the country for divorce in 2016.

Divorce can destroy families and impact children well into adulthood.



Many times babies or toddlers spend more time with their mother following their parents break up, but a new study sheds light on why this isn't healthy, even long term.



Some parents and prominent psychologists worry that infants and toddlers who frequently spend the night with their father may disturb the relationship with their mother.



But it's quite the opposite.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Child abuse cases in army families may be under-reported

+ 'Enthusiastic' dads may mean less troubled kids

+ How to introduce your baby to food containing peanuts



Researchers at Arizona State University found spending nights with dad doesn't harm the mother-child relationship, in fact strengthens it with both parents.

The study found this arrangement positively impacts children into adulthood more than if overnights with dad start when the child is 5 or older.



Research shows equal nights with mom and dad not only helps the parent-child relationship but with time and hard work, helps parents effectively co-parent.



The study goes onto say if dads and babies don't form a bond early on, it could manifest itself into a public health crisis.



Researchers said young children who have a good relationship with both parents have better stress related physical and mental health later on in life.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.