Pass the Cash: Mother working to provide for family of 6

FLOYDS KNOBS, IN (WAVE) - You don't choose your family. They are God's gift to you, as you are to them.



You also cannot always choose what happens to your family but you can pick how you react to what happens.



This week we Pass the Cash to a family who sticks together no matter what comes. Even in the midst of their own pains and problems they also still reach out to others.

A nomination form from wave3.com sent us to Pass the Cash to a family in Floyds Knobs with the help of Andrew Vessels.



“The Cullins they've been having some problems over a few years,” Andrews said.



He has known the Cullins his whole life.



“We've been great friends. I call her my Auntie Lisa cause she's always been there for me,” he said.

Andrew grew up with the four Cullins girls and watched as their father fought Huntington’s disease.



“Mr. Cullins is no longer able to live with them. He's needing 24/7 care. She kinda just told me it's been rough,” he said. “It was about a year ago. It really started taking a toll on him. He can't work anymore.”



Lisa Cullins is now doing the best she can to care for their family of six. The girls are home schooled. Their mom also cares for her mom who has Alzhiemer’s

WAVE 3 News started with $300 for Andrew to pass to his friends, then we added another $50 someone gave us.



When we caught up with Lisa she did not know why we were there. Even seeing us walk through the door with Andrew, Lisa never thought she would be part of Pass the Cash.



“Oh my goodness I can't even tell you how much of a shock. I could have guessed a million different things but I could have never guessed this,” Lisa said.



She may not have expected it but the family surely use the help.



“I've been trying the last couple of days looking for another job part time doesn't cut it. You're gonna make me cry,” Lisa said.



A few tears, a little laughter and a lot of strength.



“My husband is a fighter and always trying to do the best he can do with this disease,” Lisa said. “My mother has Alzheimer’s disease so we also help take care of her another thing. It makes you stronger for who you are.”



A family fighting the all the battles and bills together.



“It's very appropriate timing. All in God's timing,” Lisa said.

