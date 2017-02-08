House bill would allow governor to appoint Louisville's mayor in case of vacancy

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A bill introduced in the Kentucky House by several Louisville-area Republicans would allow the governor to appoint Louisville's mayor if the office became vacant, taking that power away from the Metro Council.

"To me that was just absurd," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said Wednesday. "Local people should decide who the next mayor is, not the governor of Kentucky."

The bill would also allow the governor to fill vacancies on the Metro Council.

If passed, the bill would constitute a significant transfer of power from the council, currently controlled by Democrats, to the governor's office, currently held by Republican Matt Bevin.

But the bill, introduced Tuesday as House Bill 202, has yet to be assigned to a committee and has a long way to go before becoming law.

The proposal would bring a number of other changes to Louisville's government, including limiting the mayor to two consecutive terms.

Fischer, a Democrat, is in his second term as mayor. Current rules allow him to seek a third term in the 2018 election.

It would also grant subpoena powers to the council, create new rules for redistricting and establish the position of deputy mayor. The deputy mayor would have no powers laid out by statute, fulfilling only the duties assigned by the mayor. The deputy mayor would serve as temporary mayor in case of a vacancy until the governor's appointee can take the office.

The bill is sponsored by Reps. Ken Fleming, Kevin Bratcher, Jerry Miller, Phil Moffett, Jason Nemes and David Osborne.

