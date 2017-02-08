Child pornography case in Oldham Co. waived to grand jury

Richard Broughton, 18, was back in court on Wednesday where he waived his preliminary hearing. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

OLDHAM COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - The child pornography case against an Oldham County High School student will be waived to a grand jury.



Broughton is facing 18 criminal charges for allegedly possessing hundreds child pornography images and videos.

PREVIOUS STORY: Oldham County high school student accused of possessing child pornography



During Wednesday's court appearance the defense also filed a motion to keep Broughton in Oldham County's alternative school program.



The judge accepted the motion.

