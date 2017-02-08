Man gets 18 years for crash that killed 3

Three people were killed in a crash on Lower Hunters Trace in September, 2014. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A previously convicted felon who killed three people in what was described as a road rage crash is back in prison.

Nathan Doss was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Wednesday for three counts of reckless homicide and one count of being a persistent felony offender.

Doss entered a guilty plea in November when his charges were amended down from manslaughter.

Investigators say he caused a crash at the intersection of Lower Hunters Trace and Greenbelt Highway on Sept. 28, 2014. Three people died.

His lawyer said that Doss snapped due to emotional trauma.

