Coastal Cloud to call Louisville home

LOUISVILLE, KY - A new business built on leading edge cloud computing technologies will soon call Louisville home.



Mayor Greg Fischer and other city leaders introduced Coastal Cloud to the community on Wednesday.



Coastal Cloud, an IT consulting company, provides software services for clients in a broad range of industries, including education, communication, high tech and economic development.

Erik Dunnigan, with Coastal Cloud, said, "We're becoming a partner in the community, we're becoming a job creator in the community and more importantly we are bringing new technologies to the market place that we think our customers are really going to enjoy."



In its first two years in business, Coastal Cloud will hire 30 new employees.

