Bevin bounces baby while signing abortion bills

Governor Matt Bevin picked up a baby in the crowd to make his point of why he signed the bills. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Hundreds of abortion opponents gathered in the Frankfort Capitol rotunda Wednesday for a Rally for Life.

The group applauded Republican-led lawmakers who fast-tracked two laws in January, one banning abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy and another requiring a woman to have an ultrasound before an abortion.

RELATED STORIES

+ KY House, Senate both pass abortion, labor measure

+ KY’s new abortion, labor laws: Effective immediately doesn't necessarily mean immediately affected

+ ACLU sues to overturn new anti-abortion law

During the rally, Governor Matt Bevin led the crowd in cheers and picked up a baby in the crowd to make his point of why he signed the bills.

Bevin said, “This is what matters. This is what people are fighting for. This is why what seems controversial to some seems like an absolute slam dunk, no brainer, why are we even arguing about this to everybody who actually gives thought to this.”



The ACLU has filed suit over the ultrasound bill passed.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.