Critics say bills will punish those seeking pregnancy counseling

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Among groups opposing two bills in Frankfort to ban tax money from groups that provide information and services on abortion are Planned Parenthood and some members of the clergy.

Critics of Senate Bill 8 and House Bill 149 said the bills would punish anyone wishing to provide honest all-options pregnancy counseling if they receive public funding.



Some religious leaders gathered in Louisville Wednesday and said the language defining providers is too broad.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Bevin bounces baby while signing abortion bills

+ House bill would allow governor to appoint Louisville's mayor in case of vacancy

+ Governor Bevin blasts JCPS, district responds



Douglass Boulevard Christian Church Rev. Derek Penwell said, “At such critical times, when the person approaches us for counseling is often at their most fragile, clergy cannot be worried about whether or not our words align with the ruling party's latest foray into legislative caprice.”



The Kentucky Health Justice Network was also at Wednesday's rally.



Both bills were placed in committees on Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.